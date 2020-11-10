Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire is right step, Erdogan tells Putin

Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan. Erdogan told Putin that Turkey would set up a centre to observe the ceasefire along with Russia, in a location "in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation", determined by Azerbaijan.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:37 IST
Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire is right step, Erdogan tells Putin
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement was the right step towards a lasting solution, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under a deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces and froze territorial gains by Azerbaijan. Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan.

Erdogan told Putin that Turkey would set up a center to observe the ceasefire along with Russia, in a location "in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation", determined by Azerbaijan. He also expressed the importance of opening a corridor between Azerbaijan and Azeri exclave of Nakhchivan for Azeris to return to Karabakh. Nakhchivan is separated from the rest of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

Azerbaijan, which had been trying to regain land lost during a war in the 1990s, hailed the deal as a victory. Turkish arms supplies and diplomatic support helped give Azerbaijan the upper hand in the conflict. Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia and a military base there, is likely to hail the deal as a sign it is still the main arbiter in the energy-producing South Caucasus.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar assembly polls: EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats.

Bihar assembly polls EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats....

BoE's Haldane says vaccine news could break gloom-loop

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said that news of a possible vaccine for COVID-19 could be transformational for the economy which has been stuck in a gloom-loop. This could be transformational, Haldane told Channel 4 News. Weve...

Slaves rescued from illegal gold mine run by blacklisted Brazilian

The rescue of 39 slaves from an illegal gold mine in Brazil run by a known offender highlights the difficulty in ending crimes where large profits are involved, labor authorities said.Labour inspector Magno Riga said a team raided a mining ...

Trump loyalist who posted offensive tweets gets Pentagon job

A Trump loyalist and former Fox News commentator has been moved into the Pentagons top policy job, defense officials said Tuesday, just a few months after he failed to get through Senate confirmation because of offensive remarks he made, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020