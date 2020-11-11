Left Menu
TikTok says it filed challenge to Trump's divestiture order

Chinese-owned short video sharing app TikTok said late on Tuesday it had filed a petition in a U.S. Appeals Court challenging a Trump administration order set to take effect on Thursday. The Aug. 14 executive order directed the app's owner ByteDance to divest TikTok within 90 days, which is Thursday.

"Facing continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted, we requested the 30-day extension that is expressly permitted in the August 14 order," the company said in a statement. Facing the imminent deadline "and without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights," the company said.

