New Zealand's Ardern says has plans for wedding, but no date yet

"We have some plans - they are some way off," she told reporters in the city of New Plymouth on Wednesday, in response to a question. Ardern has won global acclaim for her decisive response to COVID-19 and healing the nation after a massacre of Muslims by a white supremacist last year.

Updated: 11-11-2020 10:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MFATgovtNZ)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has plans in place for her wedding, but hasn't set a date yet. "We have some plans - they are some way off," she told reporters in the city of New Plymouth on Wednesday, in response to a question. "We might need to share some of our plans with our family and friends before we do that more widely."

Ardern, 40, is engaged to television host Clarke Gayford, 44, and they have a two-year-old daughter. Last month, she led her Labour Party to a landslide victory in the general election, cementing her second term in office. Ardern has won global acclaim for her decisive response to COVID-19 and healing the nation after a massacre of Muslims by a white supremacist last year.

