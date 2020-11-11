Left Menu
NIA arrests man in recruitment case of Pakistan-based LeT terror group

Idris was part of various social media groups run by Pakistan-based handlers in their efforts to recruit individuals for the sleeper cells of the LeT and for furthering terrorist activities, the spokesperson said. He will be produced before a court and his transit remand will be taken for production before a special NIA court in Kolkata.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA has arrested a man who was part of various social media groups run by Pakistan-based handlers of the outlawed LeT terrorist group to recruit and radicalise youngsters for carrying out terror activities in India, an official said on Wednesday. Sayyad M Idris, 28, a resident of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada, was arrested from the southern state on Tuesday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

The case, which arose out of an FIR registered in West Bengal on March 18, pertains to Pakistan-based handlers of the proscribed terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), using various social media platforms to radicalise and recruit vulnerable youngsters for its sleeper cells to propagate its ideology and for abetting and advocating unlawful activities in India, the agency said. Idris was part of various social media groups run by Pakistan-based handlers in their efforts to recruit individuals for the sleeper cells of the LeT and for furthering terrorist activities, the spokesperson said.

He will be produced before a court and his transit remand will be taken for production before a special NIA court in Kolkata. In this case, a chargesheet has already been filed against an accused, Tania Parvin of Kolkata, on September 10.

Further investigation is underway..

