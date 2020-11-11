Four injured in blast at non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah-Greek govt official

Four injured in blast at non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah-Greek govt officialReuters | Athens | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:29 IST
Four people were injured after a blast at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, a Greek government official said on Wednesday.
"There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek," the official told Reuters, declining to named.
The official did not provide further details.
