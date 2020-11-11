Two wanted criminals held in Haryana's Sirsa

Two criminals, wanted in a case of shootout in Haryana's Sirsa district, were arrested on Wednesday with illegal arms, police said. Three illegal pistols and 12 cartridges were recovered from the accused, Amandeep alias Khalnayak and Rakesh alias Chotu, both from Sirsa district, a Haryana police spokesman said here.

"They were wanted in a shootout near a temple in Sirsa on September 2, 2020," he said. "They along with their aides had opened fire at one Vishal and his friends and were on the run since then. A case in this connection was registered against them in Sirsa police station," the spokesman said.

Preliminary probe reveals that Amandeep was previously involved in six criminal cases, including attempt to murder, loot, hurt, besides cases registered under the provisions of the Arms Act and the NDPS Act, he said, adding the criminal record of the second accused is being investigated. The spokesman said police teams arrested them from Sirsa during patrolling and recovered illegal arms from their possession.

"While one accused riding a motorcycle was nabbed near JJ Colony culvert with two loaded illegal pistols and six cartridges, the other one was arrested from near Rania Chungi," he said. Both were taken into custody and further investigation was underway, he said.