France: Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery

Multiple people were wounded on Wednesday when an explosive device hit an international ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah, according to French government officials. Several countries had representatives at the ceremony, held at a cemetery for non-Muslim dead, the officials from the French Foreign Ministry said. The identities of the victims were unclear.

Wednesday’s attack follows on the heels of a stabbing on October 29 that slightly wounded a guard at the French Consulate in the city of Jiddah. The stabbing was carried out by a Saudi man, who was arrested. His motives remain unclear. Wednesday marks the 102nd anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and is commemorated in several European countries. The French officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, condemned the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion. Saudi officials and state-run media in the kingdom have not commented on the attack. Jiddah, the Red Sea port city, saw its Ottoman troops surrender to the local troops backed by the British in 1916 amid the war. That sparked the start of the Kingdom of Hejaz, which later became part of Saudi Arabia in 1932 Jiddah’s Non-Muslim Cemetery sits nears this port city’s docks, hidden behind trees alongside a major thoroughfare in the city. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission shows just one soldier buried at the cemetery, Pvt John Arthur Hogan, who died in June 1944.

Across France, which was particularly devastated by years of trench warfare in World War I, ceremonies were held Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the armistice but also to honor all those who have died for France, including during the Second World War and in current military operations abroad and at home, where troops are deployed to protect against terrorist attacks. France has suffered two deadly Islamic extremist attacks in the past month. Three people were killed in a church in the southern city of Nice, and a teacher was beheaded outside Paris for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class for a debate on free expression.

France has urged its citizens in Saudi Arabia and other Muslim-majority countries to be “on maximum alert” amid heightened tensions over the caricatures, which have sparked protests and calls for boycotts of French products among some Muslims. The French president has described his support for the caricatures as a cornerstone of free speech and France's secular ideals, which has riled some Muslims who view the depictions as incitement and a form of hate speech.

Saudi Arabia's monarch and top clerics have condemned the depictions, but top Saudi clerics have also called for calm and urged people to follow the prophet’s example of “mercy, justice, tolerance.” King Salman is scheduled to deliver an annual address to the nation on Wednesday, laying out policy priorities for the coming year. Diplomatic posts have also been targeted in the past in Saudi Arabia. A 2004 armed assault on the US Consulate in Jiddah blamed on al-Qaida killed five employees. In 2016, a suicide bomber blew himself up near that same US Consulate, wounding two guards.