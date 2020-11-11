Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 arrested, 12 cases registered for sale of fire crackers: Delhi Police

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government has imposed a total ban on firecrackers including the environmentally safer green crackers from November 7 to 30 to combat the rising pollution and amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city. "Among the 12 cases, one was registered in northeast district, one in outer-north, four in northwest, one in Rohini, two in west, two in outer and one in Dwarka," Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:45 IST
10 arrested, 12 cases registered for sale of fire crackers: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested 10 people and registered 12 cases for alleged sale of fire crackers in the national capital, officials said. Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government has imposed a total ban on firecrackers including the environmentally safer green crackers from November 7 to 30 to combat the rising pollution and amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

"Among the 12 cases, one was registered in northeast district, one in outer-north, four in northwest, one in Rohini, two in west, two in outer and one in Dwarka," Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said. "Total 10 people were arrested on Wednesday -- one in northeast district, one in outer-north, four in northwest, one in Rohini, one in west and two in outer," he said. Mittal said police recovered 1,769.89 kg of fire crackers. The most -- 1,638.8 kg -- were recovered from west district. On Wednesday, police registered two cases for bursting fire crackers in east and northwest district. One person was arrested from the northwest district, he said. A total of 100 grams of fire crackers were recovered from his possession, Till Wednesday, police have registered 29 cases and arrested 30 people for allegedly selling fireworks. A total of 2,792.77 kg of crackers were recovered from their possession, police said. Ten cases were registered and two persons arrested for allegedly bursting the fire crackers, they said. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases". All the district DCPs have been asked to ensure that steps are taken against the violators under appropriate sections of law and that strict action is initiated against the staff for any non-compliance of the order, police had said.

The DCPs of all the 15 police districts will constitute police station-wise teams to supervise the implementation of the NGT order. Each beat staff would be properly briefed by the SHOs concerned to enforce the direction in letter and spirit, they had said..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Modi condoles death of Bahrain's PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Bahrains prince and the kingdoms Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.&#160; My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman ...

People of Bihar have put stamp of approval on PM Modi's work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during pandemic: BJP president J P Nadda.

People of Bihar have put stamp of approval on PM Modis work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during pandemic BJP president J P Nadda....

Swiss stock up on COVID-19 vaccine reservations, adding Pfizer and COVAX

Switzerland now has reserved around 16 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines, the government said on Wednesday, after announcing a 3.2 million-dose reservation with a World Health Organization-led program and another 3 million-dose p...

FrontRow raises USD 3.2mn from Lightspeed, Elevation, Deepika Padukone

FrontRow, a learning and community platform focused on creative arts and sports, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.2 million about Rs 23.8 crore from Lightspeed, Elevation formerly SAIF Partners and Deepika Padukones Family Office. Fron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020