Five quintal of adulterated spices seized in Cuttack

The owner of the factory and two of his assistants have been detained in this connection and they would be booked and prosecuted as per the law, said local ACP Amarendra Panda, adding that the seized materials would be soon sent for chemical examinations.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:52 IST
In a joint raid the health department of the local civic body and the police seized at least five quintal of adulterated spices from a factory at Malgodown area here on Wednesday, an official said. Huge quantities of carcinogenic chemicals which was kept to be added to the spices like chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and cumin powder have been seized, the official said.

"We have also seized packets of insect-infected raw rice, which are probably grinded and added to the spices powder to enhance the product weight", said an official. The owner of the factory and two of his assistants have been detained in this connection and they would be booked and prosecuted as per the law, said local ACP Amarendra Panda, adding that the seized materials would be soon sent for chemical examinations.

