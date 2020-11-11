Left Menu
Arnab seeks pre-arrest bail in case of `assault' on woman cop

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday approached a sessions court here seeking pre-arrest bail in a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:54 IST
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday approached a sessions court here seeking pre-arrest bail in a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a case of alleged abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018.

Goswami is lodged at Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai following his arrest in the suicide case on November 4. Last week, an FIR was registered against him at N M Joshi Marg police station in central Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when the police team went to his house to arrest him on November 4.

Goswami's plea seeking anticipatory bail is likely to be heard by additional sessions judge P B Jadhav on Thursday, court sources said. He has been booked under IPC sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Damage to Public Property Act in this case.

