Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labourer sentenced to life imprisonment till death for raping minor daughter

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI): A 45-year-old labourer has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death by a local court for raping his minor daughter in January 2017. The aunt then filed a complaint with police and the man was arrested Earlier, another court had acquitted the man after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2007, from whom he had two daughters,police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:55 IST
Labourer sentenced to life imprisonment till death for raping minor daughter

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI): A 45-year-old labourer has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death by a local court for raping his minor daughter in January 2017. The First Additional District Judge (ADJ) court on Tuesday found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to imprisonment till death.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the man, a police official of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said on Wednesday. According to the prosecution, in January 2017 the accused raped his daughter, then 13-years-old, after threatening her with an axe in their hut.

He subsequently sexually assaulted her several times. The girl, who later developed stomach pain approached her aunt, who took her to a hospital where an examination showed she was pregnant.

On being questioned about it, she revealed her ordeal. The aunt then filed a complaint with police and the man was arrested Earlier, another court had acquitted the man after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2007, from whom he had two daughters,police said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Noida, Ghaziabad brought under FRRO Delhi for services to OCI card holders

To facilitate comfortable stay of foreigners in the country, the Home Ministry on Wednesday announced that Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida and Ghaziabad districts have been brought under the jurisdiction of the Foreigners Regional Registration Off...

Post-COVID-19 labour market recovery in Latin America and Caribbean to be slow: ILO

The post-COVID-19 labour market recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean will be slow, according to the International Labour Organization ILO and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean ECLAC in a new joint report.Th...

Kadapa district tops list in water conservation

Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh has topped the country in water conservation and bagged the national award under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan for the year 2019. The award, instituted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, wa...

Virus makes for one of Europe's loneliest WWI remembrances

When a dawn fog lifted over countless World War I cemeteries and monuments in Belgium and France Wednesday, the pandemic ensured that the remembrance of the millions killed in the 1914-1918 conflict was one of the loneliest ever. Under the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020