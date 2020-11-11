Labourer sentenced to life imprisonment till death for raping minor daughter

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI): A 45-year-old labourer has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death by a local court for raping his minor daughter in January 2017. The First Additional District Judge (ADJ) court on Tuesday found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to imprisonment till death.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the man, a police official of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said on Wednesday. According to the prosecution, in January 2017 the accused raped his daughter, then 13-years-old, after threatening her with an axe in their hut.

He subsequently sexually assaulted her several times. The girl, who later developed stomach pain approached her aunt, who took her to a hospital where an examination showed she was pregnant.

On being questioned about it, she revealed her ordeal. The aunt then filed a complaint with police and the man was arrested Earlier, another court had acquitted the man after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2007, from whom he had two daughters,police said.