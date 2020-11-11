Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jute balers plan to move court to challenge govt's stock limit order

Raw jute suppliers on Wednesday said they are planning to move a court to challenge the Jute Commissioner's (JC) order that capped the maximum stock holding limit at 500 quintals to prevent hoarding of the commodity.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:09 IST
Jute balers plan to move court to challenge govt's stock limit order

Raw jute suppliers on Wednesday said they are planning to move a court to challenge the Jute Commissioner's (JC) order that capped the maximum stock holding limit at 500 quintals to prevent hoarding of the commodity. Jute Balers' Association will go ahead with their proposed suspension of trading activities from November 23, which may disrupt manufacturing of jute bags at mills due to non-availability of raw material.

In a bid to prevent hoarding, the Jute Commissioner had capped raw jute holding at 1,500 quintals on own or third party account in August and on November 6, it asked traders to bring the stock limit down to 500 quintals in the next 10 days. The balers' body, in a notice to its members, said, "The JC office can issue such an order only in case of unavailability of raw jute and not on any other ground. At present, there is no shortage of raw jute in mills. This order has left us with no other option but to challenge it in a court of law." "As per the feedback and inputs received from agencies, it is impossible and unviable to run a godown with a baling press machine with 500 quintals," the notice read.

The Centre's order came in the backdrop of a price surge of the commodity to an unprecedented level of over Rs 6,000 per quintal as against the MSP (minimum support price) of Rs 4,225. The traders' body further said its members that in view of the current situation arising out of the JC order, all balers and suppliers are advised to bring down their stock to 500 quintals by stopping fresh purchases and offloading excess stocks.

Trade unions and Indian Jute Mills Association had also sought West Bengal government's intervention to resolve the issue. A section of millers had earlier said that the JC's order without any control measures to check the stock limit at mills will "not be successful" to achieve the objective of equitable distribution of the raw material among all units.

PTI BSM BDC BDC.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Autumn elevates Kashmir's beauty, tourism expected to pick up

Tourism is expected to be revived as Kashmir valley is witnessing the onset of the autumn season which has increased the beauty of the area manifold everywhere including Mughal gardens here. During the autumn season, due to the golden and b...

Left parties claim irregularities in final stages of vote counting in Bihar

The Left parties alleged on Wednesday that there were irregularities during the final stages of counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls and said the issue will be raised with the Election Commission EC soon. The three Left parties -- ...

Man arrested for pretending to be army officer

A 23-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly posing as an army officer. An army uniform, forged documents, army insignia and ten identity cards were seized from the possession of Ankit Kumar Singh, the accused, a police of...

Employment insecurity linked to anxiety, depression among young adults during COVID-19

A new research shows a strong association between employment insecurity and common symptoms of anxiety and depression among young adults in America. Among a sample of nearly 5,000 young American adults age 18 to 26, researchers found that s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020