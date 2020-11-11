UK's Johnson says EU deal possible, but Brussels must understand our demands

UK's Johnson says EU deal possible, but Brussels must understand our demandsReuters | London | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:13 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was hopeful a trade deal with the European Union could still be agreed, but that Brussels needed to understand Britain's priorities.
"There's a deal there to be done and we're keen to do it, but it depends on our friends and partners understanding ... where we need to get to," he told broadcasters.
