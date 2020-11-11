Maha: Woman raped, murdered by poisoning, alleges her family

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered by poisoning in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, the police said on Wednesday. As per the woman's family members, she went missing on Saturday. They learnt on Sunday evening that she had been admitted to a private hospital, said an official of Parola police station.

As per the family, she had been poisoned. She was shifted to a government-run hospital in Dhule when her condition became serious but she died during the early hours of Tuesday, the official said.

The family alleged that she had been abducted and gang raped by some men before she was poisoned. "We have detained three persons in the case and their interrogation is on," the official said, One of the detained suspects claimed that he was in love with the woman, he said.

Medical and forensic reports were awaited, and the case was being probed by a Sub Divisional Police Officer, he added..