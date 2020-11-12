London police: Car crashes into police station, no injuries

London police: Car crashes into police station, no injuriesPTI | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 03:44 IST
London police say a car has crashed into a police station in north London, but no injuries have been reported
According to the Metropolitan Police, Edmonton Police Station has been evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7 pm. The London Ambulance Service and fire brigade are at the scene
Police said a man has been arrested in connection with Wednesday's incident. The vehicle remains at the scene and is being examined by specialist officers, police added.
