Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shots fired at Saudi embassy in The Hague; no injuries

Several shots were fired early Thursday at Saudi Arabia's embassy in The Hague, Dutch police said. Spokesman Steven van Santen said police were alerted around 6 a.m. Police appealed for witnesses. Calls to the embassy went unanswered early Thursday..

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:33 IST
Shots fired at Saudi embassy in The Hague; no injuries

Several shots were fired early Thursday at Saudi Arabia's embassy in The Hague, Dutch police said. Nobody was injured and police were investigating. Spokesman Steven van Santen said police were alerted around 6 a.m. (local time) to shots being fired at the building on a stately avenue in the Dutch city.

Officers found several bullet casings outside the building and local media showed images of bullet holes in windows. The motive for the shooting was unclear. Police appealed for witnesses.

Calls to the embassy went unanswered early Thursday..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

European shares fall on second virus wave fears; Siemens slides

European shares retreated from eight-month highs on Thursday as surging coronavirus infections raised doubts about a quicker economic rebound and overshadowed several upbeat quarterly earnings reports.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was do...

Smooth transition: Japanese mask maker dumps Trump, embraces Biden

For a mask producer in Japan, the transition from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden has been a smooth one, as it switches production to masks of the Democrat president-elect. Ogawa Studios, a small producer in Saitama, north of Tokyo, sta...

Triumph Motorcycles introduces pre-owned bike vertical in India

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Thursday said it has launched a pre-owned bike vertical in India. Under the Triumph Approved programme, the company will offer pre-owned bikes across its dealerships in the country, th...

Killer Storms into Chandigarh

Killer store is now at Elante Mall Chandigarh, 12th November, 2020 KILLER the flagship brand of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., is ready to rock Chandigarh with its new store at the fabulous Elante Mall. The brand brings along its unique and bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020