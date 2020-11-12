Fisheries farm to be built at Muzaffarnagar

A fisheries farm will be built by developing a vacant water lake at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The Union minister and Muzaffarnagar MP, Sanjeev Balyan, announced this here on Thursday.

He said it has been decided to build a fishery farm in which various fishes will be produced in ponds. The Union government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for developing fishery farm in 62 hactare land in Purkazi area in the district.

Meanwhile, officials of the National Fisheries Development Board have visited the water lake.