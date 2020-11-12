Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC orders Varavara Rao's examination by doctors of private hospital

81-year-old Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad- Maoist links case, is lodged as an under-trial in the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. A division bench led by Justice A K Menon was hearing a petition filed by Rao's wife Hemlata, seeking that he be shifted to the private Nanavati Hospital for better treatment, an independent medical board be set up to assess his health, and he be released on bail.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:29 IST
HC orders Varavara Rao's examination by doctors of private hospital
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed a panel of doctors from a private hospital here to conduct medical examination of the jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao through video link. 81-year-old Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad- Maoist links case, is lodged as an under-trial in the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

A division bench led by Justice A K Menon was hearing a petition filed by Rao's wife Hemlata, seeking that he be shifted to the private Nanavati Hospital for better treatment, an independent medical board be set up to assess his health, and he be released on bail. Rao's lawyer Indira Jaising claimed that his health was "fast deteriorating", and there was a legitimate apprehension that he might die in prison.

Rao suffers from dementia, is confined to bed in the prison hospital since August and needs to wear diapers, the lawyer said. If Rao passed away in prison, it would be a case of "custodial death", advocate Jaising said, adding that his detention violated his right to life under Article 21.

The high court initially suggested that a team of doctors from the Nanavati hospital visit Rao in prison. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, opposed the suggestion. It also opposed Jaising's request that Rao be shifted to the Nanavati hospital.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, the NIA's lawyer, said prisoners can not choose their doctors, and allowing it would set a wrong precedent. "Tomorrow, every prisoner willsay shift me to Nanavati. Besides, we should not underestimate the credibility of our government doctors and hospitals," Singh said.

The court, however, said there would not be any harm if a video consultation was allowed. "The main concern is to assess the present medical condition of the accused. Instead of a knee-jerk reaction of shifting him out of prison without knowing his health condition, let the Nanavati doctors assess,"the judges said.

The HC directed doctors at the Nanavati hospital to submit their video assessment report as soon as it was ready, and submit a physical assessment report, if such examination was felt to be necessary, by November 16..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdownFrench tenor Stephane Senechal has been subsisting on pasta and potatoes since the coronavirus pandemic forced opera houses to close...

FACTBOX-How Ethiopia's Tigray conflict imperils region

Ethiopas Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, has sent troops into northern Tigray state whose leaders he accuses of treason, triggering a conflict with implications around the Horn of Africa. Here are some of the ...

Jain launches app to access e-vehicle service for transportation of COVID patients

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday launched a mobile app that will allow people to access a free e-vehicle service dedicated for transportation of COVID-19 patients who are not critical, officials said. The Jeevan Seva app can...

Spanish club Celta Vigo hires Eduardo Coudet as coach

Celta Vigo hired Eduardo Coudet as coach on Thursday on a contract set to last until the end of next season. The Argentine coach replaces scar Garca, who was fired on Monday following the teams poor start to the season. With only one win in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020