The hideout was busted during a joint operation launched by Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Odisha Police and Border Security Force (BSF) in Jodambo area of 'Swabhiman Anchal' recently, Malkangri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh D Khilari said. Acting on specific information, an intensive search and area domination was conducted near Arapadar-Andrapalli villages in Swabhiman Anchal, earlier known as cut off area, resulting in uncovering of a major Maoist hideout and arms and ammunition, he said.

PTI | Malkangiri | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:59 IST
Maoist hideout unearthed, huge quantity of arms & explosives seized in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Maoist hideout was unearthed and a huge quantity of explosives and arms dumped by the ultras seized during a special operation by security forces inside a forest in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The hideout was busted during a joint operation launched by Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Odisha Police and Border Security Force (BSF) in Jodambo area of 'Swabhiman Anchal' recently, Malkangri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh D Khilari said.

Acting on specific information, an intensive search and area domination was conducted near Arapadar-Andrapalli villages in Swabhiman Anchal, earlier known as cut off area, resulting in uncovering of a major Maoist hideout and arms and ammunition, he said. "This has led to recovery and seizure of a large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosive materials and other articles stocked by the Maoists," the SP said, adding that these arms were intended to be used against innocent civilians and security forces for carrying out their subversive activities.

The seized arms included around 148 rounds of ammunition, 14 grenades, two landmines, 13 electronic detonators and other articles, he said. "This is a major jolt to the subversive and anti- national designs of Maoists in this area," the SP said.

It is suspected that the explosives belonged to Maoist cadres of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), Khilari said. In the wake of the recovery, further combing and search operations have been intensified in this area, he added.

