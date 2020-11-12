Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada reaches out to Hong Kong students as China imposes new security law

Violations of the new security law, or of any laws that Canada does not itself have on its books, will be disregarded when the country evaluates requests for asylum, permanent residency or other permits, Mendicino said. China's envoy to Canada, Cong Peiwu, warned Canada last month against granting asylum to pro-democracy protesters because he said they were "violent criminals" who threatened the "health and safety" of the 300,000 Canadian passport holders living in Hong Kong.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 13-11-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 23:39 IST
Canada reaches out to Hong Kong students as China imposes new security law
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Canada said on Thursday it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work here in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony, a move likely to heighten already strained relations with Beijing. "Today's announcement is set against the backdrop of a number of developments which have been gravely concerning to Canada," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told Reuters in an interview, citing also this week's move by China to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong.

Any Hong Kong resident who has graduated from university in the past three years can apply to work for up to three years in Canada, and will be offered a way to transition more easily to permanent residency, the minister said. Canada will also accelerate the processes for "their spouses, their partners and their children to come and build the next chapter in their life" in Canada, Mendicino said.

This year, there already has been an increase in study permit applications from Hong Kong, the minister said. "Things are going to get worse, not better" in Hong Kong, Vancouver-based immigration lawyer Richard Kurland said, adding that Hong Kong parents should consider sending their children to study in Canada right now.

Hong Kong's autonomy was guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" agreement enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration. Britain on Thursday said China had broken this treaty by using the new security law to disqualify elected legislators this week. Violations of the new security law, or of any laws that Canada does not itself have on its books, will be disregarded when the country evaluates requests for asylum, permanent residency or other permits, Mendicino said.

China's envoy to Canada, Cong Peiwu, warned Canada last month against granting asylum to pro-democracy protesters because he said they were "violent criminals" who threatened the "health and safety" of the 300,000 Canadian passport holders living in Hong Kong. China's envoy to Canada, Cong Peiwu, warned Canada last month against granting asylum to pro-democracy protesters because he said they were "violent criminals" who threatened the "health and safety" of the 300,000 Canadian passport holders living in Hong Kong.

Canada's relations with China, the world's second biggest economy, soured after Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese citizen, was arrested in Vancouver in late 2018 on a bank fraud warrant issued by U.S. authorities. Soon after, Beijing arrested two Canadian men it said were suspected of espionage, and Meng is now fighting extradition to the United States.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi crown prince says PIF to inject $40 bln annually in economy in 2021,2022

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdoms sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF will inject 150 billion riyals annually 40 billion in the economy in 2021 and 2022, state news agency SPA reported o...

352 nominations filed for 43 seats going to polls in 1st phase of DDC elections in JK

Over 350 nominations have been received for 43 seats going to polls in the first phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir voting for which will take place on November 28, officials said on Thursday. A to...

Northern Ireland parties reach deal to extend COVID-19 restrictions

Northern Irelands power-sharing government on Thursday agreed to extend COVID-19 restrictions for between one and two weeks, falling short of stricter measures demanded by Irish nationalist parties. Northern Ireland in mid-October became th...

Jharkhand allows bursting of firecrackers for 2 hours on Diwali

People of Jharkhand can burst firecrackers for two hours between 8 pm and 10 pm on the day of Diwali, the states pollution control body said in an order on Thursday. In the urban areas of several districts including Ranchi where the pollu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020