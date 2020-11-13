Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak issues list of over 1,210 most-wanted terrorists including those involved in Mumbai attack

The list issued by the anti-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also includes London-based leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain and a worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nasir Butt. The list seen by PTI shows the names and profiles of those involved in carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-11-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 00:08 IST
Pak issues list of over 1,210 most-wanted terrorists including those involved in Mumbai attack

Pakistan on Thursday issued a list of 1,210 most-wanted terrorists including some of those involved in the Mumbai terror attack. The list issued by the anti-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also includes London-based leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain and a worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nasir Butt.

The list seen by PTI shows the names and profiles of those involved in carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The list gives details like name, father’s name and last known addresses along with the reward, if announced, by the government on information leading to their arrest.

The first 19 entries are about the terrorists linked in some way with the Mumbai terror attack. For example, the first entry on the list shows that Muhammad Amjad Khan was the most wanted by the FIA. His address is listed in Multan. He was the former member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was a crew member of LeT (boat Al-Hussaini and boat Al-Fauz).

“He also purchased boat Al Fouz which was used during Mumbai terror attack. He also purchased Yamaha Motor boat engine, life jackets, inflatable boats etc. from ARZ water sport Karachi, these things were used in Mumbai terror attacks and recovered by Indian authorities,” according to the details provided in the list. The second entry listed Iftikhar Ali with address, identified as former LeT.

“He is an activist of ex-Lashkar-e-Tayyaba. He deposited USD 250 at Euro 2005 Money Changer in Islamabad to obtain Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) connection for terrorist Communication in the above-mentioned case. Impersonating himself as Malik Taimoor,” according to the details. The third suspect on the list is Shahid Ghafoor of Bahawalpur; fourth Abdul Rehman of Bahawalnagar; fifth Muhammad Usman of Sahiwal; sixth Ateeq-ur-Rehman of Lahore; seventh Riaz Ahmad of Hafizabad; eight Muhammad Mushtaq of Gujranwala; ninth Muhammad Naeem of Dera Ghazi Khan; and tenth Abdul Shakoor of Karachi.

The 11th on the list is Muhammad Sabir Salfi of Multan; 12th Muhammad Usman of Lodhran; 13th Shakil Ahmad of Rahim Yar Khan; 14th Muhammad Usman Zia of Rawalpindi; 15th Muhammad Abbas Nasir of Khanewal; 16th Javed Iqbal of Kasaur; 17th Mukhtar Ahmed of Mandi Baha-ud-Din; 18th Ahmed Saeed of Batagram; and 19th Mumbai terror attack suspect on the list is Muhammad Khan of Turbat. The list also provides names of suspects wanted in high-profile terrorist incidents, including attacks on former president Pervez Musharraf and former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, suspects wanted in the assassination of former Punjab home minister Shuja Khanzada and the kidnapping of former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Haider.

Of the total 1,210 listed in the document, a majority of 737 are wanted by law enforcement agencies in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Another 161 suspects are wanted in Balochistan, 122 in Punjab, 100 in Sindh, 32 in Islamabad and 30 suspects are wanted by the law enforcement agencies in Gilgit-Baltistan. Another 28 are listed as wanted by the FIA.

Saeed-led Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) is the front organisation for LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. The US named Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10-million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

He was listed as a terrorist under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Veteran Pandev sends North Macedonia to Euro 2020

North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020, their first-ever major tournament, when a second-half goal from 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev gave them a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their playoff on Thursday. Pandev, his countrys most capped pla...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration readies crackdown on U.S. investments in Chinese firms-sources

The Trump administration is finalizing an executive order to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a bid to r...

Saudi crown prince says PIF to inject $40 bln annually in economy in 2021,2022

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdoms sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF will inject 150 billion riyals annually 40 billion in the economy in 2021 and 2022, state news agency SPA reported o...

352 nominations filed for 43 seats going to polls in 1st phase of DDC elections in JK

Over 350 nominations have been received for 43 seats going to polls in the first phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir voting for which will take place on November 28, officials said on Thursday. A to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020