Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge dismisses Trump campaign libel lawsuit against CNN

A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a libel lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign against CNN over a 2019 opinion piece which it said suggested the campaign would be open to Russian interference, according to a court document.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 02:29 IST
U.S. judge dismisses Trump campaign libel lawsuit against CNN

A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a libel lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign against CNN over a 2019 opinion piece which it said suggested the campaign would be open to Russian interference, according to a court document. The campaign sued CNN, which is owned by AT&T Inc, in March over the June 13, 2019, piece by Larry Noble, a CNN contributor and former general counsel of the Federal Election Commission.

U.S. District Judge Michael Brown said the campaign had failed to prove the piece was maliciously published. The Trump campaign's lawsuit objected to a statement in the opinion piece in which Noble referred to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and said: "The Trump campaign assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia's help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table."

The campaign argued that it has "repeatedly and openly disclaimed any intention to seek Russian involvement in the 2020 election," and has never made statements suggesting otherwise. It added the piece reflected a "systematic pattern of bias." On Thursday, the judge gave the campaign the opportunity to file an amended complaint. Spokespeople for the Trump campaign and CNN did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England ease to first win over Ireland since 1985

England beat Ireland for the first time since 1985 as goals by Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured a 3-0 win in a friendly at an empty Wembley Stadium on Thursday. Maguire, wearing the captains armband, headed his ...

Biden win called a 'restoration of sanity' for women's rights

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Nov 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - With the election of Kamala Harris as U.S. vice president shattering a glass ceiling for women in political office, supporters are setting their sights on a fresh push for wo...

Pennsylvania officials ask judge to toss Trump lawsuit over election results

Officials in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign seeking to prevent the state from certifying its presidential election results. In a...

Soccer-Hungary through to Euro 2020 finals after 2-1 win over Iceland

Hungary qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Iceland thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Loic Nego and a stoppage-time winner by Dominik Szoboszlai. Hungary will join Portugal, France and Germany in Gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020