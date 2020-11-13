Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four beaten to death by man in Bengal's Asansol area

Four people were allegedly beaten to death by a man at a liquor shop in West Bengal's Paschim Burdwan district, following which the police nabbed the accused, who is suspected to be mentally unstable, a senior officer said on Friday.

PTI | Asansol | Updated: 13-11-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 12:43 IST
Four beaten to death by man in Bengal's Asansol area

Four people were allegedly beaten to death by a man at a liquor shop in West Bengal's Paschim Burdwan district, following which the police nabbed the accused, who is suspected to be mentally unstable, a senior officer said on Friday. Three of the victims were sleeping inside the liquor shop in Shibpur area of Asansol, when the accused apparently attacked them with a stick in the dead of the night, beating them black and blue, he said.

They immediately raised an alarm, following which a few locals gathered, the police officer said. Some of them informed the nearby police station.

The accused, after coming out, attacked another local, who had visited the spot on hearing the cries, before the police took him into custody. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared them 'brought dead', the officer added.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 situation in Delhi expected to come under control in next 7-10 days: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 stated that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is expected to come under control in the next 7 to 10 days. While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, COVID-19 cases have bee...

Oil India makes gas discovery in Assam

Oil India Ltd, the nations second-largest state oil producer, on Friday said it has made a natural gas discovery at a well drilled in Tinsukia, Assam. The discovery will open up new areas for further oil and gas exploration in Assam and wou...

Dutch economy grew 7.7% in Q3 as coronavirus lockdown was eased

The Dutch economy grew at its fastest rate on record in the third quarter, as restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic were eased, Statistics Netherlands CBS said on Friday.The euro zones fifth largest economy grew 7.7 on a quarterly...

Rugby-Fiji team to play France in Autumn Nations Cup

Fiji coach Vern Cotter on Friday named the following team to take on France in the Autumn Nations Cup in Vannes on Sunday15-Kini Murimurivalu, 14-Josua Tuisova, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu, 12-Levani Botia, 11-Nemani Nadolo, 10-Ben Volavola, 9-Fra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020