Four beaten to death by man in Bengal's Asansol area

Four people were allegedly beaten to death by a man at a liquor shop in West Bengal's Paschim Burdwan district, following which the police nabbed the accused, who is suspected to be mentally unstable, a senior officer said on Friday. Three of the victims were sleeping inside the liquor shop in Shibpur area of Asansol, when the accused apparently attacked them with a stick in the dead of the night, beating them black and blue, he said.

They immediately raised an alarm, following which a few locals gathered, the police officer said. Some of them informed the nearby police station.

The accused, after coming out, attacked another local, who had visited the spot on hearing the cries, before the police took him into custody. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared them 'brought dead', the officer added.