CPI(M) Ker secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan granted leave on health grounds
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI): CPI(M) Kerala secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been granted leave on health grounds by the Marxist party for undergoing further treatment. The party secretariat, which met here on Friday, accepted the plea of leave sought by Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer. Left Democratic Front (LDF)convener A Vijayaraghavan has been entrusted with additional responsibilities of the state secretary.PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:40 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI): CPI(M) Kerala secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been granted leave on health grounds by the Marxist party for undergoing further treatment. The party secretariat, which met here on Friday, accepted the plea of leave sought by Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer.
Left Democratic Front (LDF)convener A Vijayaraghavan has been entrusted with additional responsibilities of the state secretary. The development comes days after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at Bengaluru in a money laundering case and the local body polls round the corner.PTI UD SS PTI PTI
ALSO READ
Bineesh Kodiyeri summoned again in Bengaluru drug case
ED arrests Bineesh Kodiyeri in drugs PMLA case
ED arrests Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru drug case after 3 hours of questioning
Opposition targets LDF after arrest of Bineesh; CPIM rejects demands for Vijayan's resignation
Opposition targets LDF after arrest of Bineesh; CPIM rejects demands for Vijayan's resignation