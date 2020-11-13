Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES T'gana logs 997 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; Chiranjeevi tests negative Hyderabad: Telangana reported 997 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 2.56 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,397, the state government said on Friday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 75 new COVID-19 cases, toll rises to 608 as elderly woman succumbs Puducherry: Puducherry reported 75 fresh coronavirus cases while a 68-year old woman succumbed to the infection taking the toll in the union territory to 608, a top Health department official said on Friday.

MDS4 TN-TRIPLE-MURDER Trio held in Maharastra for killing three of family in Chennai Chennai: After a hot pursuit, three men allegedly involved in the gunning down of a man, his wife and their son here were nabbed in Maharashtra and the killing was due to a matrimonial dispute, police said on Friday. MDS5 TL-LD-FIRECRACKERS T'gana govt imposes ban on sale and use of firecrackers following HC directions Hyderabad: Telangana has banned the use of firecrackers with immediate effect ahead of Deepavali following a High Court directive to the state government, joining a list of states that have taken a similar step citing COVID-19 pandemic.

MES5 KL-LD KODIYERI Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps aside as CPI(M) secretary in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: Days after the arrest of his son Bineesh in an alleged money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru, senior CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday stepped aside from the post of party secretary in Kerala.PTI SS PTI PTI.