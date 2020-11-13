Noida gang duping loan, job seekers in south, central India busted; 2 held

With the arrest of two men, Noida Police on Friday claimed to have bust a gang that has duped money from hundreds of people in central and south India by trapping them in fake job and loan offers. Those held were operating from a rented office on the 10th floor of a commercial building in Sector 62, while their key partner, who has been identified, is absconding, police said. "The gang had created a website called myindiamoney.com as a front for luring gullible loan and job seekers. They only targeted people outside the Delhi-NCR. Their main area of focus was south and central India," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "The gang had moved to this location only a few months back but has been operating from NCR for over one-and-a-half years now and have duped hundreds of people," Singh told reporters. He said the gang would reach out to people over the phone and lure them with job or loan offers. Once the target would fall prey, they would ask them to transfer some money in the name of processing fees, or similar charges and then go untraceable. The exact amount that the gang has duped from people so far is yet to be established, the police said. Those held have been identified as Shakti Kumar, who lives in Delhi, and Ankit Kumar, who hails from Ghaziabad, they said. They were arrested by officials from Sector 58 police station and the Cyber Cell and have been booked for fraud, among others. The police have also recovered 12 desktop computers, one laptop, four smartphones 17 keypad mobile phones used for calling victims, and Rs 3,000 cash from the accused duo, officials said.