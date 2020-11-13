Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh visits naval air station in Campbell Bay

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday visited a strategically located naval air station at Campbell Bay in Great Nicobar Island and reviewed the Indian Navy's operational preparedness in the region, officials said. The air station, INS Baaz, keeps an eye on several critical international sea lanes passing through the Indian Ocean Region, they said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command Lt General Manoj Pande briefed Admiral Singh about various operational matters. "The Chief of Naval Staff was briefed on the operational preparedness and infrastructure aspects of the Command, including readiness in the prevalent security scenario," an Indian Navy Spokesperson said.

"The visit was aimed to express solidarity with personnel on the occasion of Deepawali," he added. The Andaman and Nicobar Command is India's only tri-services command which has been playing a major role in defending the country's strategic interests in the Indian Ocean, a region that has witnessed increasing forays by Chinese warships in the last couple of years.