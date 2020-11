Libya talks set December 2021 date for elections

Libyan participants in political talks taking place in Tunis have set 24 December 2021 as the date for parliamentary and presidential elections, the acting U.N. envoy said on Friday.

"Reaching elections requires a new executive to unify the country. This requires the establishment of a reformed presidency council and an effective and unified government of national unity," Stephanie Williams said on a call with journalists. The talks in Tunis this week follow a ceasefire agreed last month between the two major sides in the country's war - the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

However, many Libyans remain sceptical that the peacemaking efforts will end nearly a decade of chaos and bloodshed following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.