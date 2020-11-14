40-yr-old man kills himself after shooting at wife in Ghaziabad

A 40-year-old transporter allegedly shot at his wife, critically injuring her, and then fatally shot himself in the head in the Shalimar Garden area here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night around 10 pm at the Rose Park society in the Sahibabad police station limits, they said, adding that the woman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The couple had been having disputes since last year, Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Crime) Gyanendra Singh told PTI, adding they were married 14 years ago. The couple lived in adjoining flats, and their 10-year-old son stayed with his mother, he said, adding the man shot at the woman from point blank range in the chest, and then shot himself in the head.

The body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem examination, Singh said, adding that police are monitoring footage of CCTV cameras outside the flats to ascertain the cause of the incident. The countrymade pistol used in the shooting was recovered, the officer added.