Diwali celebrated across Jammu; LG greets people of J&K

Army, central paramilitary forces and police personnel too observed the festival of lights with enthusiasm at their locations along the border and hinterland with strict vigilance amid the frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-11-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 21:14 IST
Diwali was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Jammu region on Saturday with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha extending his greetings to the people in J&K and praying for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory. Army, central paramilitary forces and police personnel too observed the festival of lights with enthusiasm at their locations along the border and hinterland with strict vigilance amid the frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, officials said. With the fall of dusk, the noise of crackers grew louder as people, mostly youngsters, started fireworks after illuminating their homes with earthen ‘diyas’ and strings of electrical lights as part of the celebration even as the J&K administration has set a two-hour time slot from 8 pm for bursting crackers.

The temples also witnessed heavy rush though the people were seen observing physical distancing and following other anti-COVID norms, the officials said. They said Army and BSF also illuminated the border fence along the International Border and Line of Control with candle lights and 'diyas' at various places. The security across the region, especially along the borders, has been stepped up to maintain tight vigil and frustrate any attempt by terrorists to sneak into the country, the officials said.

Casting aside the fear of Pakistani shelling, the border residents also illuminated their homes and joined the security personnel to celebrate Diwali, the officials said. They said there was no report of ceasefire violations by Pakistan from anywhere during the day. The CRPF and police personnel also celebrated the festival inside their locations across Jammu region, the officials said.

Extending the Diwali greetings to the people, Lt Governor Sinha said, “May this Diwali fill our lives with the light of hope and positivity for building a new Jammu and Kashmir with a renewed spirit." “Diwali is celebrated by various religions and sects and this festival of lights inspires us to work for the service to society. May this festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our Union Territory,” Sinha said in a message. “Let us light a lamp of compassion, peace and love and build a better and prosperous J&K for our future generations,” the Lt Governor said..

