Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 women gang-raped in Assam; 5 arrested

Five persons have been arrested in this connection and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining one, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar said. "The two sisters from Tripura visited their mother at the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Silchar on Friday morning and hired a taxi while returning from the facility.

PTI | Karimganj | Updated: 15-11-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 19:36 IST
2 women gang-raped in Assam; 5 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two women from Tripura were allegedly raped by six people in Karimganj district of Assam when they were returning after meeting their ailing mother in a hospital, police said on Sunday. Five persons have been arrested in this connection and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining one, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar said.

"The two sisters from Tripura visited their mother at the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Silchar on Friday morning and hired a taxi while returning from the facility. After entering Karimganj, the driver took them to an under-construction building," he said. Four more persons were waiting at the under-construction building in Baraigram area of Nilambazar and they took turns to rape the two women on Friday night, the SP said.

Initially police had the information that only the driver was there in the car, but later came to know that one more person was in the vehicle and that he too had raped the women with the other culprits, he added. "After raping them, the culprits snatched their money, mobile phones and fled from the scene of crime. The police registered a case on Saturday and nabbed one person immediately. Today, we arrested four more accused," Kumar said.

The women were sent for medical examination and other necessary formalities are being carried out, the police officer said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Tearful Hamilton says he is just getting started

An emotional Lewis Hamilton said he was just getting started as he celebrated a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey on Sunday.The 35-year-old Mercedes driver, now the most successful driver in the history of th...

COVID: 2 more deaths, 168 more cases in Chandigarh

The deadly coronavirus claimed two more lives in Chandigarh, pushing the death toll due to the pandemic in the Union Territory to 248 while 168 more people were tested positive for the infection in the last two days, a medical bulletin said...

Ladakh records 65 new COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries in a day

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the infection count to 7,356 on Sunday, while 76 patients recovered during the same period, officials said on Sunday. A total of 89 people have died of COVID-1...

Member of IMF team in Argentina tests positive for COVID, meetings to continue virtually

A member of the International Monetary Fund mission in Argentina has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to isolate and conduct next weeks meetings online, the IMF said in a statement on Sunday. The mission arrived in Argentina l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020