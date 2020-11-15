Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan allegations against India on terrorism figment of imagination: MEA

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan's "desperate attempt" will find few takers as the international community is aware of its tactics and that "concocting" documents and peddling false narratives will not absolve Islamabad of its "sponsorship" of terrorism. The angry reaction by India came a day after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a press conference alongside Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar to claim that India was behind some of the terror attacks in that country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 21:36 IST
Pakistan allegations against India on terrorism figment of imagination: MEA

India on Sunday mounted a hard-hitting attack on Pakistan for accusing it of involvement in some of the terror strikes in that country, and said the so-called claims of ‘proof’ were figments of imagination and have no credibility. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan's "desperate attempt" will find few takers as the international community is aware of its tactics and that "concocting" documents and peddling false narratives will not absolve Islamabad of its "sponsorship" of terrorism.

The angry reaction by India came a day after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a press conference alongside Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar to claim that India was behind some of the terror attacks in that country. "This is yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise. The so-called claims of 'proof' against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination," Srivastava said in response to media queries on the allegations.

"This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan’s tactics and proof of its terror sponsorship has been admitted by none other than its own leadership," he said. Srivastava described the press conference as an attempt on the part of the Pakistani establishment to shift focus from its internal political and economic failures and to justify cross-border terrorism, including ceasefire violations and infiltration along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The face of global terror, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan. Pakistan’s PM glorified him as a 'martyr' from the floor of Parliament, he admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan. "Their science and technology minister proudly claimed involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its prime minister, in the Pulwama terror attack in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred," Srivastava said.

Last month, Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted his country's role in the Pulwama attack during a debate in their National Assembly. Srivastava said even distant parts of the world have seen the terror trail lead back to Pakistan.

"We call upon Pakistan to end its support to cross border terrorism. Pakistani leaders have never hidden the fact that it has become a factory for producing terrorists. India is not the only neighbour to be targeted as underlined by the statements of countries similarly targeted," he said. "Distant parts of the world have seen the terror trail lead back to Pakistan. Concocting documents and peddling false narratives will not absolve Pakistan of such actions. We are confident the world will hold it to account," the MEA spokesperson added.

Srivastava said Pakistani forces continue to engage in providing supporting cover fire to infiltrators despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control. "The incessant infiltration of terrorists and induction of weapons to fuel terror activities continues unabated. Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the LoC," he said.

India had on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest with him over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in multiple sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir targeting innocent civilians on Friday. Triggering a major flare-up along the LoC on Friday, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling in several areas along the LoC in north Kashmir killing five security personnel apart from at least four civilians following which the Indian Army mounted a major retaliation pounding several Pakistani positions with anti-tank guided missiles and artillery guns Indian military sources said at least eight Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 others injured in the retaliation.

Notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic in the region, Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and making concerted efforts to push militants into Kashmir. Pakistani hostilities increased after India announced its decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two union territories in August last year.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Steelers QB Roethlisberger activated from COVID-19 listStarting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four Pittsburgh Steelers players activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Satur...

WRAPUP 4-Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team says smooth transition essential

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes nothing while a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden called a seamless transition vital for national security and c...

Motor racing-Leclerc tough on himself after letting podium finish slip

Ferraris Charles Leclerc delivered a brutal assessment of his performance on Sunday in a radio rant after a last lap mistake cost him a place on the Turkish Grand Prix podium.The Monegasque finished fourth after losing out to Racing Points ...

Iran's Rouhani calls for national mobilisation against COVID-19 as cases surge

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared the general mobilisation of the nation and the government to confront the third wave of the coronavirus after health authorities announced the highest ever number of daily cases in the Mid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020