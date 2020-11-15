Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disappearance-death of girl: SHO among two cops suspended for laxity

Two policemen, including an SHO, were suspended for laxity in a case involving the disappearance and death of a girl here, a senior police official said on Sunday. The girl had gone missing on November 10 and her body was found on Sunday. The SHO, along with another cop, has been suspended.

PTI | Basti | Updated: 15-11-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 22:09 IST
Disappearance-death of girl: SHO among two cops suspended for laxity

Two policemen, including an SHO, were suspended for laxity in a case involving the disappearance and death of a girl here, a senior police official said on Sunday. The girl had gone missing on November 10 and her body was found on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said the girl’s body was found in the fields near her home. He said the girl's family had lodged a complaint regarding her disappearance on Thursday

"The incident seems to be of serious nature. Information was given to the police station but the SHO did not take it seriously. The SHO, along with another cop, has been suspended. Three teams have been formed to crack the case," the SP said. He added that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Steelers QB Roethlisberger activated from COVID-19 listStarting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four Pittsburgh Steelers players activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Satur...

WRAPUP 4-Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team says smooth transition essential

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes nothing while a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden called a seamless transition vital for national security and c...

Motor racing-Leclerc tough on himself after letting podium finish slip

Ferraris Charles Leclerc delivered a brutal assessment of his performance on Sunday in a radio rant after a last lap mistake cost him a place on the Turkish Grand Prix podium.The Monegasque finished fourth after losing out to Racing Points ...

Iran's Rouhani calls for national mobilisation against COVID-19 as cases surge

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared the general mobilisation of the nation and the government to confront the third wave of the coronavirus after health authorities announced the highest ever number of daily cases in the Mid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020