China says U.S. should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms

China says U.S. should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firmsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-11-2020 06:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 06:42 IST
China's commerce ministry said on Monday that the United States should stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms, responding to Washington's decision to ban U.S. investments in firms tied to the Chinese military.
The ministry said China firmly opposes the U.S. government's actions. China's foreign ministry made similar comments criticising the U.S. move last week.
