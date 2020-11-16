Left Menu
Man killed, several injured in Kanpur clash

The injured were taken to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital where Nishad was declared brought dead, Agarwal added. In a tweet in Hindi, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Instructions have been issued to immediately arrest the accused and invoke the National Security Act against them.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old youth was killed and several injured here in a clash between two communities that erupted after a man was accidentally splashed with water, police said on Monday. Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed that the accused be booked the under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), which allows preventive detention for up to a year. Police personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary, have been deployed in large numbers to keep tabs on the simmering tension at Chakeri locality after the incident late Sunday evening.

Four people have been arrested and efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the key accused, said Raj Kumar Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (East). The SP said Pintu Nishad, 25, and his friend Sandeep left their homes in Wajidpur area and accidentally stepped on a water pouch lying on the road. The water splashed on Amaan, a resident from the same area, sparking a clash.

Hearing about the altercation, dozens of other locals reached the spot and pelted each other with stones, injuring Nishad and several others, he said. The injured were taken to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital where Nishad was declared brought dead, Agarwal added.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Instructions have been issued to immediately arrest the accused and invoke the National Security Act against them. A financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund has been announced for the aggrieved family." Under the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

