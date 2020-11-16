Left Menu
New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

. DES13 HP-2NDLD ACCIDENT Seven labourers from Bihar killed after vehicle falls into rivulet in Himachal Pradesh Mandi (HP): Seven labourers were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, police said.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL20 RJ-LD MODI PM urges people to support local economy, asks seers to spread message of 'vocal for local' Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon people to continue to support the local economy like they did on Diwali and urged seers to also spread the message of 'vocal for local'. .

DEL28 HR-VIRUS-GOVERNOR Haryana Governor tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in Punjab. . DES26 UP-2NDLD CLASH Man killed, several injured in Kanpur clash Kanpur (UP): A 25-year-old youth was killed and several injured here in a clash between two communities that erupted after a man was accidentally splashed with water, police said on Monday. .

DES22 UP-ACCIDENT Six killed, four hurt as car falls into culvert in UP's Siddharthnagar Gorakhpur (UP): Six people were killed and four injured as the car in which they were travelling fell into a culvert in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district on Monday morning, police said. . DES26 UP-2NDLD CLASH Man killed, several injured in Kanpur clash Kanpur (UP): A 25-year-old youth was killed and several injured here in a clash between two communities that erupted after a man was accidentally splashed with water, police said on Monday. .

DES17 UP-WOMAN-MURDER Woman's murder: Accused held after exchange of fire in UP's Basti Basti: A man accused of killing a 23-year-old woman here was arrested after an exchange of fire on Monday morning, police said. . DES27 UP-BHAI DOOJ-JAILS Bhai Dooj: Coronavirus curbs keep sisters away from brothers lodged in UP jails Jalaun/Shahjahanpur: Women were disappointed on Bhai Dooj as they were not allowed to meet their brothers lodged in the UP’s Jalaun jail where 62 inmates have contracted coronavirus in recent days. .

DES13 HP-2NDLD ACCIDENT Seven labourers from Bihar killed after vehicle falls into rivulet in Himachal Pradesh Mandi (HP): Seven labourers were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, police said. . DES16 UKD-2NDLD KEDARNATH  Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples close for winters amid heavy snowfall Dehradun: The portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas were closed for winters on Bhai Dooj on Monday amid heavy snowfall..

