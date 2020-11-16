Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish cardinal accused of sexual abuse dies aged 97

A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Poland's Roman Catholic Church said on Monday. Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigation into "allegations regarding the cardinal's past", the Vatican's nunciature (embassy) in Poland said earlier this month. The Church said on Twitter that he had died on Monday morning.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:03 IST
Polish cardinal accused of sexual abuse dies aged 97

A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Poland's Roman Catholic Church said on Monday. Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigation into "allegations regarding the cardinal's past", the Vatican's nunciature (embassy) in Poland said earlier this month.

The Church said on Twitter that he had died on Monday morning. According to Polish media, Gulbinowicz had been in hospital in a serious condition for more than a week.

Wojciech Witkiewicz, the director of the hospital where Gulbinowicz was being treated, told the Super Express tabloid the cause of his death was respiratory failure. Last year, Poland's Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper published an article written by a man who accused Gulbinowicz of sexually abusing him when he was a minor in the 1990s and a student in a Catholic seminary.

The case was brought to prosecutors but they could not proceed because of the statue of limitations. At the time, the cardinal's lawyer said the accusations were false. However, Gulbinowicz was barred from practising his ministry in public and ordered to contribute to a fund to help victims of sexual abuse, the nunciature said.

It also said he would be denied burial in what was once his cathedral, a tradition in Roman Catholic countries. Gulbinowicz was the latest of several clerics to be caught up in sexual abuse scandals in Poland, the homeland of the late Pope John Paul II, where the Catholic Church remains very influential.

The Vatican recently ordered an investigation into the former archbishop of Gdansk on suspicion of negligence over sex abuse allegations, a month after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of a Polish bishop accused of shielding sexually abusive priests.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Rajasthan minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal passes away, CM Gehlot condoles death

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, who was suffering from brain hemorrhage, died in a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday. He was 72. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Meghwal, who was a ...

Harassment, humiliation: Artistes cry foul as govt asks to vacate accommodation

Leading artistes who have been asked to vacate their government allotted residences, including Padma Shri awardee Bharati Shivaji, on Monday said they were feeling harassed, humiliated and pained by the governments treatment. In October thi...

Another Kolkata Police officer dies of COVID-19

Another officer of the Kolkata Police died of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of deaths in the force due to the virus to 11, officials said. Manab Bandyopadhyay, a sub-inspector in the Special Branch, was recently hospitalised a...

Prayers amid pandemic: Maha shrines reopen after 8 months

With prayers on their lips and devotion in hearts, people in Maharashtra visited places of religious worship which reopened on Monday after remaining shut for nearly eight months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, marking further easi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020