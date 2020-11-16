Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islamists clash with Pakistani police in French cartoon protests

Thousands of supporters of a hardline Islamist party clashed with police on the main road into Pakistan's capital city on Monday following protests over the recent use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in France, and several people were injured. The protesters from the Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party that has made blasphemy its rallying cry are demanding that the government severs diplomatic ties with France and expels its ambassador, police and party officials said.

Reuters | Lahor | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:11 IST
Islamists clash with Pakistani police in French cartoon protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thousands of supporters of a hardline Islamist party clashed with police on the main road into Pakistan's capital city on Monday following protests over the recent use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in France, and several people were injured.

The protesters from the Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party that has made blasphemy its rallying cry are demanding that the government severs diplomatic ties with France and expels its ambassador, police and party officials said. The government has yet to respond to their demands.

Police blocked the demonstrators as they attempted to enter Islamabad. Some chanted that the only punishment for a blasphemer was beheading, police official Tauqeer Shah said. The protesters attacked the police with bricks, stones and sticks, he added.

"Several of our officers were injured," he said, adding that nearly 2,000 protesters had camped at the main entrance to the city, refusing to leave. "We want the government to expel the French ambassador immediately," the TLP's vice president Zaheer-ul-Hasan said in a video statement. He added that scores of protesters were injured in the clashes.

Protests broke out in several Muslim countries over France's response to a deadly attack last month on a teacher who showed cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad to pupils during a civics lesson. For Muslims, depictions of the Prophet are blasphemous. In the knife attack, an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin beheaded the teacher, Samuel Paty.

French officials said the beheading was an assault on the core French value of freedom of expression. After satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo re-published the cartoons in September, French President Emmanuel Macron said the freedom to blaspheme went hand in hand with the freedom of belief in France.

In Pakistan and other Muslim-majority countries, people accused France's government of being Islamophobic and needlessly provoking believers. Pakistan has condemned the re-printing of the cartoons. There is a history of violent reaction to alleged incidents of blasphemy in Pakistan, where insulting the Prophet Mohammad carries a mandatory death penalty.

Members of the TLP party also camped for several days at the same entrance to Islamabad in 2017 to demand that a small change in local law be deemed blasphemous. In ensuing clashes, at least six protesters and one member of the police were killed and more than 150 injured. Islamabad's administration on Monday blocked most of the main roads into the city as well as mobile phone signals to prevent protesters from regrouping, a move that paralyzed the capital.

"We're trying our best to clear the route," the capital's deputy commissioner Hamza Shafaat tweeted. Later in the day, paramilitary forces tried to disperse the protesters, but were forced to back away.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Top Syria diplomat Moalem, soft-spoken defender of Assad, dies at 79

Syrias long-time foreign minister Walid al-Moalem, an unyielding defender of Syrian President Bashar al Assads bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a decade-old conflict, died on Monday.The government gave no details of the ...

WRAPUP 6-With spotlight on the economy, Biden confers with leaders of corporate America

Buoyed by further progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, President-elect Joe Biden planned on Monday to consult with the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders before making a speech on reviving the nations pandemic-battered econom...

Asked not to consume alcohol, 2 men stab eatery owner to death

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two men after he scolded them for eating and consuming alcohol near his house in northwest Delhis Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Rajesh, runs an eate...

Life and livelihoods go together in fighting COVID-19, says WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday the challenge of the coronavirus was not a choice between life and livelihoods, but that they were both part of the same fight.It also said there was no time for complacency in confronting th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020