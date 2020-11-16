Stopped by police from entering soldier's home to pay respect: Bengal BJP MP

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar on Monday alleged that he was stopped by the police from paying homage to soldier Subodh Ghosh, who was killed in action, at his residence in West Bengal's Nadia district. Sarkar alleged that he was prevented from entering the house for nearly 30 minutes by the police before being let to go inside for paying his respects to the soldier.

Ghosh was killed in shelling by the Pakistan army in the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The cortege carrying his mortal remains reached his home at Raghunathpur village in Tehatta tehsil of the district late on Sunday.

He was cremated with full state honours after family members, villagers and government officials paid their respects. "I had gone to pay floral respects to the soldier and there was no politics involved in it, but still I was prevented by the police," Sarkar, the MP from Ranaghat, told reporters.

"I was not allowed to enter for about 20 to 30 minutes by the police," he said. No complaint was, however, lodged in connection with the incident, and the police did not comment on the allegation.

Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra also visited Ghosh's house and met his family..