UP: 2 Dalit sisters found dead, families allege murder after failed rape bid

The bodies of two Dalit sisters were found with eye injuries in a pond in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, with their families alleging that they were killed after an unsuccessful rape bid, police said. The bodies of the girls, aged 8 and 12, were retrieved from the pond late Monday evening, ASP Rajesh Kumar said.

Both the bodies had injury marks on the eyes, he said. The girls had gone to the field in the afternoon to get vegetables but did not return, the police said.

The family members of the minors have alleged that the assailants killed the girls after an unsuccessful attempt to rape them, the officer said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited, police said.