5 members of family found dead at home in Chhattisgarh

Five members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their home in a village in Raipur district on Tuesday, a police official said. After being alerted by some locals, the police rushed to the spot and found bodies of Kamlesh Sahu (35), his mother Lalita Bai (60), wife Pramila (30, daughter Kirti (10) and son Narendra (6) at their home in Kendri village, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav told PTI.

"Prima facie, it is not clear whether it is a case of suicide or murder. However, circumstantial evidence suggests Kamlesh allegedly killed the four others before hanging himself," the official said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

A forensic team has also been sent to the spot and more details would be available after the postmortem report is received, the official said. Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu spoke to the SSP over phone and directed the police to find out the reason behind the incident, a government statement said.

The police are also trying to find out whether the family was facing any financial crisis or health problem, officials said..