Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three detained in Germany over $1 billion Green Vault jewel heist

Police raided apartments across Berlin early on Tuesday and detained three people suspected of involvement in a jewel heist at a museum housing one of Europe's greatest collections of treasures, officers said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:18 IST
Three detained in Germany over $1 billion Green Vault jewel heist
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police raided apartments across Berlin early on Tuesday and detained three people suspected of involvement in a jewel heist at a museum housing one of Europe's greatest collections of treasures, officers said. Thieves forced their way into Dresden's Gruenes Gewoelbe or Green Vault Museum, in November last year and got away with at least three sets of early 18th century jewellery, including diamonds and rubies.

Police were searching 18 apartments, garages and vehicles for the jewellery and other evidence including digital data, clothes and tools, mostly in the city's southern district of Neukoelln, the police force said. A total of 1,638 officers were taking part in the operation that could cause serious traffic disruptions through the day, it added.

Three German people were arrested on suspicion of theft and arson, and will appear before a investigating judge later in the morning, the police said. The force said the arrests took place in different parts of the country, without going into detail. Security camera footage showed two men breaking into the museum through a grilled window in the early hours of Nov. 25. Officers were on the scene five minutes after the alarm sounded, but the thieves escaped.

The stolen jewels were worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion), Bild newspaper reported at the time, without giving a source. It said a nearby electricity junction box had been set on fire, cutting the power supply to the whole area before the heist. The collection was brought together in the 18th century by Augustus the Strong, Elector of Saxony and later King of Poland, who commissioned ever more brilliant jewellery as part of his rivalry with France's King Louis XIV.

One of its best known treasures - the 41-carat Dresden "Green Diamond" - was away on loan at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art at the time of the break-in. The treasures of the Green Vault survived Allied bombing raids in World War Two, only to be carted off as war booty by the Soviet Union. They were returned to Dresden, the historic capital of the state of Saxony, in 1958. ($1 = 0.8434 euros)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

CAIT opposes proposal to impose lockdown in market areas in national capital

Traders body CAIT on Tuesday said a proposal to impose lockdown in market areas in the national capital may prove to be counterproductive as lakhs of livelihoods are at stake and urged the Centre to consult traders before taking any such de...

NPRD seeks NHRC's intervention to provide basic amenities to jailed activist Stan Swamy

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled NPRD has sought the National Human Rights Commissions NHRC intervention to provide reasonable accommodation and assistive aids like straws and sippers to tribal rights activist Father Sta...

CM, Pawar pay tributes to Bal Thackeray on death anniversary

The Shiv Senas rank and file, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray, paid tributes to Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his eighth death anniversary on Tuesday. NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is an alli...

India's First Kids Fintech App - 'Birdfin' that Enables Financial and Life Skills Learning

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Financial learning can be boring, and at times, complicated for youngsters. Whether it is teaching the value of hard work, earning, or investing, it is still imperative that these habits are inculcated i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020