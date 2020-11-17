Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt to bring bill against 'love jihad' in next Assembly session, says Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the state government will bring a bill against 'love jihad' in the next Assembly session that will have the provision of five years of rigorous imprisonment.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:50 IST
MP govt to bring bill against 'love jihad' in next Assembly session, says Narottam Mishra
Home Minister Narottam Mishra addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the state government will bring a bill against 'love jihad' in the next Assembly session that will have the provision of five years of rigorous imprisonment. "One word ' Love Jihad' is doing rounds. We are making preparations to introduce the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 in Assembly. It will have provision for five years of rigorous imprisonment against those involved in forceful religious conversion and marriage by lure or fraud," Mishra told reporters here.

"We are also proposing that such crimes be declared a cognisable and non-bailable offence. There will be provision to declare marriages taking place forcefully, out of fraud or by tempting someone, for religious conversion, null and void," he said. The Home Minister further asserted that the religious leader who is converting the person will have to inform District Magistrate one month in advance.

"Under this, the person who has been converted, their parents/siblings will have to mandatorily file a complaint for action. Religious leader who is converting the person will have to inform District Magistrate one month in advance. We will introduce this Bill in the next session," he said. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion, citing an Allahabad High Court order.

Responding to a query in Lok Sabha in February this year, the Union Home Ministry had clarified the term 'love jihad' is not defined under the existing laws and no such case has been reported so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

CAIT opposes proposal to impose lockdown in market areas in national capital

Traders body CAIT on Tuesday said a proposal to impose lockdown in market areas in the national capital may prove to be counterproductive as lakhs of livelihoods are at stake and urged the Centre to consult traders before taking any such de...

NPRD seeks NHRC's intervention to provide basic amenities to jailed activist Stan Swamy

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled NPRD has sought the National Human Rights Commissions NHRC intervention to provide reasonable accommodation and assistive aids like straws and sippers to tribal rights activist Father Sta...

CM, Pawar pay tributes to Bal Thackeray on death anniversary

The Shiv Senas rank and file, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray, paid tributes to Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his eighth death anniversary on Tuesday. NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is an alli...

India's First Kids Fintech App - 'Birdfin' that Enables Financial and Life Skills Learning

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Financial learning can be boring, and at times, complicated for youngsters. Whether it is teaching the value of hard work, earning, or investing, it is still imperative that these habits are inculcated i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020