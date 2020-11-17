Left Menu
Three minors booked for posting objectionable photos of girl on social media

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:51 IST
A case has been registered against three boys in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly posting objectionable photos of a girl on social media, police said on Tuesday

The girl's family had lodged a police complaint, alleging that the three boys, who are friends, had posted objectionable photos of the girl

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the boys at New Mandi police station.

