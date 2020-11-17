Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi markets emerging as COVID hotspots may shut soon, have sent proposal to Centre: Kejriwal

As cases of coronavirus are rising in the national capital, the Delhi Government has sent a proposal to the Centre, that if needed, markets flouting safety protocols and emerging as COVID-19 hotspots, be closed for a few days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:13 IST
Delhi markets emerging as COVID hotspots may shut soon, have sent proposal to Centre: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As cases of coronavirus are rising in the national capital, the Delhi Government has sent a proposal to the Centre, that if needed, markets flouting safety protocols and emerging as COVID-19 hotspots, be closed for a few days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. "Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the Central government, that if required, Delhi Government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and these market places are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot," Kejriwal said during a virtual press conference.

This comes days after local markets were seen swamped here amid the festive period of Diwali. The national capital witnessed a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases post Diwali with 40,128 active cases of the deadly virus here. The city has seen 4,41,361 recoveries and 7,713 fatalities due to the pathogen so far, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday. Kejriwal also said that the decision to allow 200 people to attend weddings and other functions in Delhi will be withdrawn as of now and a request for the same has been sent for the Lieutenant Governor's approval.

"When the Covid-19 situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending weddings increased to 200, according to the Centre's guidelines. Now it's being withdrawn and only 50 people will be allowed to attend such gatherings. The decision has been sent for LG's approval," CM said. He further thanked the Central government for immediately providing 750 extra ICU beds for the assistance of COVID-19 patients in the city.

"All government and agencies have doubled their efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic but it can't be done till people take precautions. I appeal everyone to wear masks and follow social distancing," he concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Danish government gets majority to back plan to cull minks

The Danish government said Tuesday that there was now a parliamentary majority behind a decision to cull the countrys 15 million minks over concerns about a mutated version of the virus that has spread among the animals. The government had ...

Crop insurance: Agri ministry seeks DGCA nod for taking drone-based crop images in 100 districts

The agriculture ministry has sought civil aviation regulator DGCAs nod for allowing shortlisted private agencies operate drones to capture images of rice fields in 100 districts to assess crop yields at gram panchayat level under the Pradha...

Pak's extremist religious group lifts partial siege to Islamabad after talks with govt

Hundreds of activists of an extremist religious group in Pakistan have ended their protest after a senior minister convinced them, two days after they laid a partial siege to the national capital to denounce the publication of blasphemous c...

Online festive shopping increases chances of cybercrime: McAfee's India survey

Despite various cyber threats, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic propelled more people to opt for online shopping with 68.1 per cent Indians confirming an increase in their online shopping activity this year, revealed the latest McAfee report o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020