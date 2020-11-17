Delhi markets emerging as COVID hotspots may shut soon, have sent proposal to Centre: Kejriwal

As cases of coronavirus are rising in the national capital, the Delhi Government has sent a proposal to the Centre, that if needed, markets flouting safety protocols and emerging as COVID-19 hotspots, be closed for a few days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. "Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the Central government, that if required, Delhi Government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and these market places are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot," Kejriwal said during a virtual press conference.

This comes days after local markets were seen swamped here amid the festive period of Diwali. The national capital witnessed a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases post Diwali with 40,128 active cases of the deadly virus here. The city has seen 4,41,361 recoveries and 7,713 fatalities due to the pathogen so far, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday. Kejriwal also said that the decision to allow 200 people to attend weddings and other functions in Delhi will be withdrawn as of now and a request for the same has been sent for the Lieutenant Governor's approval.

"When the Covid-19 situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending weddings increased to 200, according to the Centre's guidelines. Now it's being withdrawn and only 50 people will be allowed to attend such gatherings. The decision has been sent for LG's approval," CM said. He further thanked the Central government for immediately providing 750 extra ICU beds for the assistance of COVID-19 patients in the city.

"All government and agencies have doubled their efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic but it can't be done till people take precautions. I appeal everyone to wear masks and follow social distancing," he concluded. (ANI)