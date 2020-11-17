Peace treaty crucial for withdrawal from Afghanistan - German defmin

Left Menu
Any decisions on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan must be based on conditions on the ground, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday. "We have agreed in NATO, together with the U.S., that any reduction of troops or a complete withdrawal must be based on conditions to be defined reliably in a peace treaty," the minister added.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:45 IST
Any decisions on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan must be based on conditions on the ground, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday. "The ongoing peace negotiations in Afghanistan have not yet brought the results that we all wish for," Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

Nevertheless, there was some uncertainty regarding the United States' future role in Afghanistan amid the transition process after the U.S. election. "We have agreed in NATO, together with the U.S., that any reduction of troops or a complete withdrawal must be based on conditions to be defined reliably in a peace treaty," the minister added.

