Biden may review plans for troop withdrawal from Germany - German minister

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden may revise plans for a major troop drawdown from Germany announced by the administration of President Donald Trump over the summer, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday.

"During the election campaign, we heard from the Democrats that they aim to look into these plans again very thoroughly," the minister said.

"At least there is a chance the plans will be changed. We'll have to see whether this means that the decision will be completely revoked or only adjusted in certain parts."