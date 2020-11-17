Left Menu
UP junior engineer in CBI net for alleged sexual abuse of children

The CBI has arrested a junior engineer of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department for alleged sexual exploitation of children for last 10 years and selling videos and photographs of nefarious acts on dark net to other paedophiles across the globe, officials said Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has arrested a junior engineer of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department for alleged sexual exploitation of children for last 10 years and selling videos and photographs of nefarious acts on dark net to other paedophiles across the globe, officials said Tuesday. He is alleged to have victimised about 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur, they said.

He was arrested from Banda and is likely to be produced before the competent court soon. During searches, the CBI has recovered eight mobile phones, cash around eight lakh, sex toys, laptop, and other digital evidence carrying huge amount of child sexual abuse material, they said.

It is alleged that the junior engineer was operational for the last 10 years, mainly contacting and sharing child sexual abuse material with other paedophiles globally using dark net and cloud services abroad, they said. He is understood to have told the investigators that he used to bribe the children with mobile phones and other electronic gadgets to keep their mouth shut about his activities, they said.

