Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varavara Rao is fully conscious and oriented: Maha tells HC

However, on the submission of Rao's counsel Indira Jaising that the report "did not shed any light on Rao's neurological condition and the urinary tract infection he is said to have developed while at the Taloja prison", the HC directed the government to file a "complete report detailing the type of medical exam conducted through video conferencing, and all other findings". Rao, 81, is currently lodged as an under-trial in the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:04 IST
Varavara Rao is fully conscious and oriented: Maha tells HC

Jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, is "fully conscious and oriented", the Maharashtra government stated in a medical report submitted before the Bombay High Court. However, on the submission of Rao's counsel Indira Jaising that the report "did not shed any light on Rao's neurological condition and the urinary tract infection he is said to have developed while at the Taloja prison", the HC directed the government to file a "complete report detailing the type of medical exam conducted through video conferencing, and all other findings".

Rao, 81, is currently lodged as an under-trial in the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. Rao had filed a bail application and a writ petition seeking he be shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai immediately, owing to his "diminishing neurological and physical health condition".

The high court will hear both pleas of Rao on Wednesday. Jaising told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Madhav Jamdar that the state government's report was an "eyewash" as it is "silent on Rao's dementia".

Jaising told the bench that doctors at Nanavati Hospital who had examined Rao on November 12 via a video link, had also suggested that further tests, including a complete blood count and sonography of the abdomen, be done on him. "The state has yet to get the tests done. Besides, the doctors examined Rao through the video link only for 15 minutes. He needs to be examined by specialists. A neurologist needs to examine him physically and these tests can't be done at the Taloja prison hospital," Jaising said.

"...Rao was not examined by a specialist so how can the video examination tell this court whether he needs to be shifted out of the prison to the hospital?" she said. Jaising also said the state government should apprise the HC about Rao's complete medical condition in light of his application seeking bail on medical grounds.

The HC then directed the state government to submit a complete report, detailing the "type of medical exam conducted through video conferencing, and all findings". The HC will now hear both the pleas filed by Rao via a physical hearing on Wednesday to avoid any further delay and technological hindrances, after Jaising faced issues with the audio arrangements during the day's hearing conducted via video link.

"We know the seriousness involved in this matter and that is why we will hear it physically tomorrow itself," the bench said. Jaising sought the HC's directions to the state government to submit details of Rao's current neurological condition too, but Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, who appeared for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), told the court that it could "examine the issue tomorrow itself.

Since his arrest in June 2018, Rao has been in and out of the government-run JJ hospital in the city. On July 16, he tested positive for coronavirus, after which he was shifted to the Nanavati hospital. He was discharged on July 30 and sent back to the Taloja prison, Jaising said. Last week, Jaising had urged the high court to direct the state government to shift Rao to Nanvati Hospital immediately in view of the apprehension that "Rao might lose his life while in prison".

Jaising had said "Rao had dementia, had lost control of his bladder, was in diapers, and that his condition was deteriorating with each passing day". Jaising had alleged that the state government had been negligent in taking care of Rao in prison, "and if he died, it would be a case of custodial death".

Following the submissions, the HC had ordered the video examination while giving the Nanavati doctors the liberty to examine Rao physically at the prison if needed..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19Several U.S. governors, from the coastal states of New Jersey and California to the heartland of Iowa and Ohio, acte...

EC freezes "two leaves" symbol of Kerala Congress (M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 PTI The State Election Commission on Tuesday temporarily froze the two leaves party symbol of the Kerala Congress M, a prominent party which had split recently, at a time when the three-phased local body polls are...

Doubling COVID capacity, raising ICU beds among steps taken to tackle spike in cases in Delhi: Govt

Doubling COVID-19 testing capacity to 1 to 1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among the decisions taken by the government to tackle the spike in coronavirus infections in Delhi, the Centre said on Tuesday. A decision has als...

UP Cong asks state govt to compensate farmers for crop loss due to rain

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday expressed concern over the damage to crops due to rain and demanded that the state government give adequate compensation to the affected farmers. Alleging that that state government was not se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020