Mumbai: Three aides of gangster held for extortion plans

Three henchmen of fugitive gangster Fahim Machmach were arrested for allegedly planning to extort money from a south Mumbai-based businessman, police said on Tuesday. The crime branch's anti-extortion cell has nabbed Nallasopara resident Vino Ramesh Gaikwad (38), Fazlu Rahman Ubedu Rahman Khan (47) and Mohammed Yusuf Abdul Shah (32), both residents of Kurla, an official said.

Based on a specific information, a trap was laid in Kanjurmarg area on Saturday, where Gaikwad was apprehended with a country-made pistol, a magazine and two cartridges, he said. During interrogation, it was found that Khan was travelling to Mumbai on a long-distance train, following which he was nabbed from Kalyan station, the official said, adding that the third aide Shah was also subsequently arrested.

Country-made weapons and accessories were seized from the accused, he said. Investigations have revealed that Khan was a childhood friend of the gangster and had procured weapons on his instructions to extort money from the businessman, he said.

The accused persons were produced before court, which has remanded them to police custody till November 18, the official added..